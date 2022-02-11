Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10, 12 board exams from March 2; check detailed timetable here

Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the dates of class 10, 12 exams 2021-22. The secondary (class 10) exam will be held from March 3 to March 23, while the senior secondary (class 12) exams will be conducted from March 2 to March 30.

The board exams will be held from 9 am to 12:15 pm. The candidates will have to settle in the exam hall by 9 am. The answer sheets will be provided at 9:05 am while the question papers will be distributed at 9:10 am. The candidates will be given 5 minutes of reading time to study the paper. The exam will begin at 9:!5 am.

CGBSE Class 12 board exam timetable

CGBSE Class 10 board exam time table

March 3 – Hindi

March 5 – English

March 8: Social studies

March 10: Science

March 15: Maths

March 21: Third language

The class 10 and 12 exams are scheduled to be conducted in physical mode maintaining the mandatory COVID-19 guidelines. Students will have to wear face masks, carry hand sanitisers. Without these, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

In 2021, the CGBSE students attempted the board exams in remote mode. The students received question papers and answer sheets from their respective centres and had to submit the answer sheets within 5 days of receiving the question papers.