Chhattisgarh CGBSE class 10, 12 board exam registrations open, check details

CGBSE 2020: Apply through the website- cgbse.nic.in till December 15.

Chhattisgarh CGBSE class 10, 12 exams 2020: Students who are eligible to appear for the secondary (class 10), higher secondary (class 12) exams to be held by the Chhattisgarh Board will have to submit their applications forms to the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE). The application window will remain open till December 15. According to CGBSE, “the students can submit their applications with late fee till December 31.”

The application forms are available at the board website- cgbse.nic.in, candidates can check and submit the application forms through it. The dates will not be extended further, the official notification mentioned. Meanwhile, the class 10 supplementary exams in the state will be held between November 28 and December 9, while class 12 supplementary exams between November 28 and December 15. These exams are for students who could not clear the board exams in first attempt.

The board earlier released the results for class 10 and 12 on June 23. The overall passing percentage for the class 10 results were recorded to be 73.62 and 78.59 per cent for class 12. Students who have failed the main exams for two or more than two years can be included in the credit system and will be given four chances to give the examination again.

