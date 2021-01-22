Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10, 12 board exams from April 15

Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2021: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the dates of class 10, 12 exams 2021. The secondary (class 10) exam will be held from April 15 to May 1, while the senior secondary (class 12) exams will be conducted from May 3 to 24.

The class 10 and 12 exams are scheduled to be conducted in physical mode maintaining the mandatory COVID-19 guidelines. Students will have to wear face masks, carry hand sanitisers. Without these, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

The practical exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 10 to March 10 at various shifts every day. The exams for classes 9, 11 will be held at their individual centres, as per CGBSE.

The board released the results for class 10 and 12 on June 23. The overall passing percentage for the class 10 results was recorded at 73.62 and 78.59 per cent for class 12. For details on exam schedule, please visit the website- cgbse.nic.in.