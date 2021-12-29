Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10, 12 board exam dates announced; check schedule here

Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2021: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the dates of class 10, 12 exams 2022. The secondary (class 10) exam will be held from March 3 to 23, while the higher secondary (class 12) exams will be conducted from March 2 to 30.

The exams will be held from 9 am to 12:15 pm for both classes. The entire datesheet will be soon realised by the board. The practical exam is scheduled to be conducted from March 3 to March 11 at various shifts every day.

The class 10 and 12 exams are scheduled to be conducted in physical mode maintaining the mandatory COVID-19 guidelines. Students will have to wear face masks, carry hand sanitisers. Without these, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

Chhatisgarh was one of the few states that conducted class 12 examinations in 2020-21 batch despite the pandemic. Initially, the class 12 examinations were scheduled to start on May 3 and continue till May 24. The exams were postponed due to the pandemic and were conducted in June.