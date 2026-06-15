Chhattisgarh CGSOS exam date sheet 2026: Class 10th, 12th exams from August 10

A detailed timetable for both sets of exams will be released by the board at a later date (File Photo)

The Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) has released the timetable for the August-September 2026 examinations for Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Higher Secondary) students. The theory examinations will begin on August 10 and conclude on August 29, 2026.

According to the schedule, the Class 12 examination will start with Hindi and end with History, while the Class 10 examination will commence with Urdu and conclude with Sanskrit. The board has advised candidates to carefully note the examination schedule and stated that examinations will be conducted as scheduled even if any government or local holiday falls during the examination period.

Date Class 12 Class 10 10 Aug 2026 (Mon) Hindi (301) Urdu (206) 11 Aug 2026 (Tue) Accountancy (320) Hindi (201) 13 Aug 2026 (Thu) Home Science (321) Business Studies (215) 17 Aug 2026 (Mon) Physics (312) Economics (214) 18 Aug 2026 (Tue) Business Studies (Commerce) (319) Science (212) 19 Aug 2026 (Wed) Political Science (317) Marathi (204) 20 Aug 2026 (Thu) Mathematics (311) Social Science (213) 21 Aug 2026 (Fri) Economics (318) Home Science (216) 22 Aug 2026 (Sat) Biology (314) Mathematics (211) 24 Aug 2026 (Mon) Chemistry (313) English (202) 25 Aug 2026 (Tue) Geography (316) Sanskrit (209) 27 Aug 2026 (Thu) English (302) — 29 Aug 2026 (Sat) History (315) —

The board said practical examinations must be completed by August 29, 2026, and candidates should contact their respective examination centres for details regarding practical exam dates and timings. CGSOS also noted that it reserves the right to modify the examination schedule if required.