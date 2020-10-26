Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th supplementary exam 2020 dates released, check here

Check datesheets for CGBSE 10th, 12th supplementary exam 2020. Representational image/ Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh

Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th supplementary exam 2020: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the dates for class 10, 12 supplementary examinations. The supplementary, vocational exam schedule is available at the website- cgbse.nic.in.

As per the released schedule, the class 10 supplementary exams will be held between November 28 and December 9, while class 12 supplementary exams between November 28 and December 15. The admit card for the exams will be released next month and will be available on the website- cgbse.nic.in.

CGBSE 10th, 12th supplementary exam 2020: How to download hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website- cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The board earlier released the results for class 10 and 12 on June 23. The overall passing percentage for the class 10 results were recorded to be 73.62 and 78.59 per cent for class 12.

Students who have failed the main exams for two or more than two years can be included in the credit system and will be given four chances to give the examination again.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd