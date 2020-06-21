Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2020 date to be announced on Monday

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 Date: Check result at cgbse.nic.in. Representational image/ file CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 Date: Check result at cgbse.nic.in. Representational image/ file

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 Date: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will decide the date of result declarations on Monday, June 22. Secretary VK Goel told indianexpress.com, “The result declaration date will be announced on June 22. The students will get their results by Friday, June 26.”

The board will take special measures in announcing results, and the marksheets will be provided to students once schools re-opened. “The results will be announced via press conference. The students can download the provisional marksheets from the websites- cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in,” said the secretary. The evaluation of answer scripts was completed by May 25.

Around 3.84 lakh students have registered for class 10 and over 2.66 lakh students registered for class 12 exams. The board exam was supposed to conclude on March 26, however, due to the steep rise in the coronavirus cases across the nation, the board was forced to cancel the pending exams.

Candidates can also check the latest updates related to board exams and get the result link via email or SMS by registering at indianexpress.com. To do so, students can fill in the box below and click on the registration button –

Last year, the overall passing percentage for class 12 was 78.43, while it was 68.2 per cent for class 10. Meanwhile, the state government has decided to conduct term-end exams for the final year college students while the remaining students will be promoted based on internal assessment.

From this year on, the board had mandated that candidates will not get any extra answer sheets. Class 10 students will get a 32-page and class 12 students will get 42-page long answer sheets.

