Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th re-evaluation results 2020 released, how to check

CGBSE 10th, 12th re-evaluation results 2020: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, CGBSE has declared the re-evaluation results of Class 10, 12 board examinations. The results are available at the website cgbse.nic.in.

The students who have applied for re-evaluation of their marks received in 10th, 12th exams can check the result link through the website.

CGBSE 10th, 12th re-evaluation result 2020: How to check via website

Step 1: Visit the official website cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The results of Class 10, 12 examinations was earlier declared on June 23. The pass percentage of class 10 stood at 73.62 per cent, while 78.59 per cent in class 12. Pragya Kashyap has topped the High School Certificate (HSC) exam scoring 100 per cent marks, while Tikesh Vaishnav scored 97.80 per cent marks to top class 12.

About CGBSE

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is the state board of the government of Chhattisgarh and was set up in Raipur on July 20, 2001. It started conducting the examinations from 2002. The board is divided into 18 zones for the promotion and development of secondary education in the state.

