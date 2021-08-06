scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 06, 2021
Must Read

Chhattisgarh CGSOS Class 10 results 2021 declared: 92.6 % overall pass percentage

Chhattisgarh CG open school Class 10 results 2021: The Chhattisgarh State Open School board has declared the class 10 open school results. Students can visit sos.cg.nic.in or result.cg.nic.in to check scores.

New Delhi |
August 6, 2021 1:11:12 pm
cg open school class 10 results 2021Chhattisgarh CG Open School Class 10 results 2021 have been declared. Scores can be checked online at sos.cg.nic.in. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/Representative)

The Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) board today declared the high school main result or class 10 results today. The result links are now active at the official websites – sos.cg.nic.in or result.cg.nic.in from where students can download the marksheet.

Out of the total 54,260 class 10 students who had registered for the open school exam, 54,046 appeared for the exam. The overall passing percentage recorded is 92.67 per cent, with girls (93.49 per cent) slightly ahead of boys (92.11 percent).

Read |DU admissions: Over 1.10 lakh students register for UG courses, registration to close on August 31

A total of 79.38 per cent of class 10 open school students have secured the first division, while 10.96 per cent bagged the second division. The remaining 2.33 per cent have got the third division.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

To download results, students have to head to the official website, click on the result link, fill in their roll number or registration number, after which the scores will be displayed on the screen. Students are advised to get a printout of the marksheet for future use.

Students must get a minimum of 33 percent total marks to clear the exam. For the subjects with practical exams, students have to get the passing marks in both theory and practical exams altogether.

Earlier, Chhattisgarh state open school declared the higher secondary main exam results in which the overall pass percentage turned out to be 98.20 per cent.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 06: Latest News

Advertisement