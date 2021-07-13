CGBSE announces DElEd exam date

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, Raipur has announced the date and time of their Diploma in Elementary Education exam for 1st and 2nd year students. The exam will be held from July 30 to August 7 this year.

The exam will be held in two sessions— morning and evening. The morning session exam will be held from 8 am to 11:30 am and the evening session will be from 1:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The entire exam will be held only in offline mode in respective examination centers. The official notification released on the official website says the timings can be changed in view of the Covid-19 situation.

Detailed timetable of the exam can be accessed on cgbse.nic.in.