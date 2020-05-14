Chhattisgarh Board not to conduct Class 10, 12 pending exams

The students will be evaluated on the basis of internal assessment. Representational image/ file The students will be evaluated on the basis of internal assessment. Representational image/ file

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will not conduct the pending papers of class 10, 12 examinations. The decision was taken amid situations arising out of coronavirus pandemic.

The evaluation of these pending exams will be on the basis of internal assessment. “The marks for the pending papers will be based on the internal assessment. The students failing to appear in the assessment procedures would be given minimum passing marks,” the circular read.

The evaluation process for the board examinations which have been conducted will begin once the lockdown is lifted. The result declaration can be pushed until August.

The board earlier announced that the remaining papers will be conducted from May 4 to 8, 2020, but was deferred due to lockdown.

The state government has also decided to promote students of classes 1 to 8, 9, and 11 to the next class. “It does not even seem possible to conduct the examination in the near future. In view of this, the state government has decided to give general promotion to the students studying from class 1 to 8 and classes 9 and 11,” an older circular had mentioned.

