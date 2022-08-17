Chhattisgarh Board invites applications for Central Regional Scholarship Scheme; check how to apply

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, Raipur is inviting applications for the central regional scholarship scheme for college and university students (new and renewal). Interested students can apply for this scholarship scheme at the national scholarship portal — scholarships.gov.in.

In general category, the cut-off marks for female students this year is 372 and 362 for male students in Science stream, 380 for female and 348 for male students in Commerce, and 331 for female and 319 for male in Humanities stream.

Central Regional Scholarship Scheme 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the national scholarship portal — scholarships.gov.in.

Step 2: In the applicant corner, either register or login using registered credentials.

Step 3: For renewal, click on ‘apply for renewal’. Fill in all the required details

Step 4: Upload the required documents.

Step 5: Submit the application. Download and save fir future reference.

Online verification will be done by the Board of Secondary Education only after the online verification of the applications is done at the college level. Therefore, the Board has advised the school and other authorities to make sure to forward the scholarship applications of college related students to the office every day after online verification, so that all eligible students can be benefited from this scheme.

Candidates can contact NSP’s helpline number 0120-6619540, in case of any discrepancy.