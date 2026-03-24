Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 Hindi paper leak: CGBSE to conduct re-exam on April 10

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced a re-examination for the Class 12 Hindi paper for the 2026 board exams, following allegations of a question paper leak. According to the board’s notification, the Higher Secondary Certificate (Class 12) Hindi examination (code 010/810), held on March 14, 2026, has been ‘declared null and void’ following allegations that the question paper was leaked.
The issue came to light a day after the exam when claims circulated on social media on March 15 and 16 regarding the viral spread of the paper prior to the exam. Acting on these complaints, an FIR was registered, and the matter was taken up for detailed scrutiny.
The board stated that the decision to cancel the examination was taken after due consideration in a meeting of the examination committee held on March 23, 2026. The committee, after reviewing the available evidence and reports, recommended that the sanctity of the examination had been compromised, necessitating a re-test in the interest of fairness and transparency.
“In accordance with the committee’s decision, the Hindi subject examination conducted on March 14 is hereby cancelled,” the notice stated, adding that the paper will now be conducted afresh on a rescheduled date.
Revised examination schedule
The re-examination for the Hindi paper will now be conducted on April 10, 2026, Friday. The exam timing will remain from 9 am to 12:15 pm.
As per the detailed instructions issued by the board, students must be seated at their respective centres by 9 am. The answer sheets will be distributed at 9 am, followed by question paper distribution at 9:05 am. Candidates will be given five minutes for reading the question paper from 9:05 am to 9:10 am, after which the answer writing will commence at 9:15 am and continue until 12:15 pm.
The board has further clarified that the examination will be conducted strictly in accordance with the prescribed Class 12 syllabus and existing guidelines. It also noted that if any local or administrative holiday is declared, the examination schedule will remain unaffected.