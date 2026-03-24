Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 Hindi paper leak: CGBSE to conduct re-exam on April 10

“In accordance with the committee’s decision, the Hindi subject examination conducted on March 14 is hereby cancelled,” the notice stated (Representative/Express Photo)

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced a re-examination for the Class 12 Hindi paper for the 2026 board exams, following allegations of a question paper leak. According to the board’s notification, the Higher Secondary Certificate (Class 12) Hindi examination (code 010/810), held on March 14, 2026, has been ‘declared null and void’ following allegations that the question paper was leaked.

The issue came to light a day after the exam when claims circulated on social media on March 15 and 16 regarding the viral spread of the paper prior to the exam. Acting on these complaints, an FIR was registered, and the matter was taken up for detailed scrutiny.