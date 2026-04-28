Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date and Time: CGBSE scorecards to be declared on April 29 at 2:30 pm

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE ) will be declaring its class 10th and 12th board exam results on April 29. Candidates can check the CGBSE High School and Higher Secondary School exam results 2026 on their official website- cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in, respectively, once the results are published. The announcement is made by State Education Minister Gajendra Yadav.

The Chattisgarh Board conducted its class 10 CGBSE exam from February 21 March to April 13, while for class 12 the CGBSE exam went from February 20 to March 18, 2026. The duration of each paper was three hours. An extra 15 minutes were given at the start of the paper to the students to go through the question paper.