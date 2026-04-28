Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date and Time: CGBSE scorecards to be declared on April 29 at 2:30 pm

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE ) will be declaring its class 10th and 12th board exam results on April 29. Candidates can check the CGBSE High School and Higher Secondary School exam results 2026 on their official website- cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in, respectively, once the results are published. The announcement is made by State Education Minister Gajendra Yadav.
The Chattisgarh Board conducted its class 10 CGBSE exam from February 21 March to April 13, while for class 12 the CGBSE exam went from February 20 to March 18, 2026. The duration of each paper was three hours. An extra 15 minutes were given at the start of the paper to the students to go through the question paper.
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results on April 29, 2026. Students can access their High School and Higher Secondary results on the official websites — cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in — once they are published. The declaration was confirmed by State Education Minister Gajendra Yadav.
To check the CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 Result 2026 online, students must first visit any of the official result websites such as cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in. On the homepage, they should click on the link titled “CGBSE Class 12 Result 2026.”
After that, candidates need to enter their roll number and other required details. Once the information is submitted, the result will be displayed on the screen. Students are advised to download and take a printout of their result for future reference.
Last year, CGBSE declared its class 10 and 12 results on May 7. The Chhattisgarh Board exam happened between March 3 and March 24, 2025. The pass percentage was 76.53 per cent. As many as 3,23,094 students appeared for the exam, while 2,45,913 students have cleared the exam.