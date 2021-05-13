CGBSE Class 10th result: Chhattisgarh board releases criteria for awarding marks

CGBSE Class 10th result: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) today released the evaluation criteria for class 10 students. The board had deferred the class 10 exams amid COVID second wave.

“Regular students who were not able to appear for practical exams or projects due to COVID-19 will be awarded minimum marks required for passing. Class 10 results will be prepared based on internal assessment. Hence, in every theory subject, a maximum of 72 out of 75 marks will be awarded. Similarly, for theory exams of additional subjects, a maximum of 29 out of 30 can be awarded and 68 out of 70 will be valid for practical exams,” read the notification.

Self-study students will also be awarded minimum marks required to pass in the practical exams or projects and be promoted to the next class. If any student is not satisfied with the awarded marks, he/she can appear for the upcoming exams for improving their scores.

Around 4.61 lakh students were registered to appear for class 10 exams, which were deferred amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“If a student has not completed the assignment work or has not achieved the minimum marks required, then such students will be awarded passing marks. Further, if a student is dissatisfied with the awarded marks, then they shall be given an opportunity to appear for the exams when the COVID-19 situation improves,” VK Goyal, secretary, CGBSE, had said in an official statement.