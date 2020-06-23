Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE offers counselling helpline for students

The toll-free helpline will be available for students (Representational image) The toll-free helpline will be available for students (Representational image)

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has started a helpline number to provide career counselling to the board aspirants. Students looking to ask questions regarding admissions, the right kind of courses, selection parameters for a college, or any result-related issues can call directly at the helpline number – 18002334363. The number is toll-free and no charges will be applicable. Apart from career-related counselling, students can also seek assistance related to psychological issues.

The helpline will be functional from noon to 5 pm starting from June 23. The result was declared at 11 am on the same date. Thus, the counselling services started within an hour of the declaration of class 10 and class 12 results. The facility will be available until July 3 except on June 28.

This year, students have been more worried about their admissions than usual as the academic calendar has been changed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Other boards including CBSE also offer assistance before and after the results to students. Several ed-tech platforms have also started tele-counselling services.

Meanwhile, Telangana too has launched an online portal – TS DOST – by registering at this website, students can apply at all the state-affiliated colleges.

In Chhattisgarh Board, 3.92 lakh students had registered for class 10 exam while 2.77 lakh had registered for class 12 exams. Of these, 73.62 per cent cleared class 10 and 78.59 per cent students cleared class 12 exams. These results are best in the past three years’ result. For class 12, the result declared this year is best in past five years. Another major development this year is that the topper for class 10 has obtained the highest possible marks. Pragya Kashyap has scored 100 per cent marks which is the highest across board exams this year and cannot be beaten even in the coming years either. She got 600 out of 600 marks, as per official data shared by the board.

