Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

CGBSE invites applications for higher secondary self-study examinations

The online application forms are available at the Raipur Board's official website — cgbse.nic.in. Last date to fill the online application form with normal fee is November 30.

CGBSE, CGBSE link, CGBSE form linkTast date for filling online application form with special late fee is December 25. (Representative image(

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), Raipur is inviting applications from government / non-government forwarding institutions for the high school / higher secondary self-study examinations for the education session 2022-23 by the Board. The online application forms are available at the Raipur Board’s official website — cgbse.nic.in.

According to the schedule released in the official notification from the Raipur Board, the last date to fill the online application form with normal fee is November 30, and the last date to fill the application form with late fees is December 15.

In addition to this, the last date for filling online application form with special late fee is December 25. However, no forms will be accepted after December 25.

Meanwhile, the Board had recently announced the dates of class 10, 12 exams 2022-23. The secondary (class 10) and senior secondary (class 12) exams exam will be held from September 6 to October 1. This time, the board exams will be held from 2 pm till 4 pm.  The exams will be conducted in physical mode, i.e. offline, pen-and-paper mode. However, students are advised to wear face masks, carry hand sanitisers and ensure social distancing wherever necessary and possible.

Last time, a total of 71 students in class 10 results achieved the top 10 ranks and the pass percentage was 74.23 per cent. For class 12, the overall pass percentage is at 79.30 per cent. In both classes, girls outperformed boys.

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 01:33:31 pm
