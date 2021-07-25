Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE Class 12th HS results: When and where to check

CGBSE CG Board 12th Result 2021: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will be declaring the state HS (class 12) results of the academic year 2020-2021 today at 12 pm. Students can visit the board’s official site cgbse.nic.in or at results.cg.nic.in.

CGBSE Class 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates

In May 2021, CGBSE released a schedule for conducting class 12 board exams from June 1-5 in which students were asked to appear for the exams at home. Question papers and answer sheets were provided to students, after which they were supposed to submit answers within five days of receiving the question papers. CGBSE had also released important instructions for the proper conduction of 12 board exams, keeping COVID-19 guidelines in mind.

Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE Class 12 Result: When and where to check the result?

Students can check their results by visiting the official website at cgbse.nic.in or at results.cg.nic.in. On the homepage of the website, click on the ‘result link’ and log in by entering the necessary credential like roll number. The marksheets will appear on the screen. Students are advised to download the result and take a printout for further reference.

In 2020, since board exams were cancelled, CGBSE promoted all the students. It was announced that students failing in a test or two will be given minimum marks to clear the exam, as per the guidelines released by the board. The CGBSE result in 2020 was declared on the basis of internal assessment.

The overall passing percentage for class 12 was 70.69 per cent. Over 2.66 lakh students registered for class 12 exams. The pass percentage for girls stood at 82.02 per cent and for boys it was 74.70 per cent. Out of total 2,77,563 class 12 students who appeared for the exam, 1,29,315 boys and 1,40, 221 girls passed. The board exam was supposed to conclude on March 26, however, due to a steep rise in coronavirus cases across the nation, pending exams were eventually cancelled in 2020.

In 2019, the overall passing percentage for class 12 was 78.43, 1.43 percent more than the pass percentage of 2018 which was 77 percent. Girls outperformed boys by 2.65 percent.