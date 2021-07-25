CGBSE Class 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Result to be released today at 12 pm

CG Board CGBSE Class 12th Result 2021, Chhattisgarh Board Class 12th Result 2021 at www.cgbse.nic.in, cgbse.net, results.cg.nic.in. (Graphic: Abhishek Mitra)

CGBSE CG Board 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the state HS (class 12) results today at 12 noon. Students can check their results at the board’s official site at cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in.

This year, class 12 students of Chhattisgarh appeared for the board examinations from their homes. All students were provided with question papers and answer sheets at the examination centres and were instructed to submit the same within the next 5 days of receiving the question paper. Students received their question papers and answer sheets from June 1 to June 5 for their chosen subjects.

The handwritten answer sheets were to be submitted by students physically at their respective exam centres, where they also had to mark attendance while submitting the answer sheet. Chhattisgarh was one of the few states that conducted class 12 examinations despite the pandemic.

Last year, the overall passing percentage for class 12 was 70.69 per cent. Over 2.66 lakh students registered for class 12 exams. The pass percentage for girls stood at 82.02 per cent while for boys it was 74.70 per cent.