Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE Class 10th, 12th supplementary result 2022: Score cards now available at cgbse.nic.in

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, Raipur (CGBSE) has released the results for high school and higher secondary supplementary examinations. Candidates who appeared for the exams can now check their score at the official CGBSE website — cgbse.nic.in.

In the high school supplementary examination, 22.88 per cent of the candidates passed. The percentage of girls was 25.51 and the percentage of boys was 20.73. This year, a total of 35,149 candidates registered in the high school certificate supplementary exam. Out of these 35,126 candidates appeared in the examination, out of which 19.350 boys and 15.776 girls appeared, out of which the results of 35.120 candidates were declared.

Out of the declared results, the total number of passed candidates is 8,036, i.e. 22.88 per cent of the candidates passed, the percentage of girls passed is 25.51 and the percentage of boys is 20.73. Among the included candidates, the number of candidates who passed in the first division is 579, the number of candidates passed in the second division is 6178 and the number of candidates who passed in the third division is 1279.

In the class 12 exams, a total of 41,247 candidates registered for the higher secondary school certificate supplementary exam, this year. Out of these, 41.236 candidates appeared in the examination, out of which 19,852 boys and 21,384 girls appeared, out of which the results of 41,231 candidates were declared.

The total number of passed candidates out of the declared result is 15,819 i.e. 38.36 per cent of the candidates passed, the percentage of girls passed is 40.97 and the percentage of boys is 35.55. Among the included candidates, the number of candidates who passed in the first division is 1,478, the number of candidates passed in the second division is 13.011 and the number of candidates who passed in the third division is 1,330.