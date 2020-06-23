CGBSE 10th, 12 result 2020: How to check marks online

CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2020: Check results at cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2020: Check results at cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE class 10th, 12 result 2020: Over 6.5 lakh students who had appeared for the Chhatisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) class 10 and 12 board exams can check their result today. The links to check scorecard will go active at the official website cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in from 11 am onwards. The press conference will take place through webinar.

Students to secure at least 33 per cent marks to pass the exam, however, this year, since the result is being declared without conducting all the board exams, CGBSE will promote all the students. Students who would be failing in an test or two will be given the needed marks to clear the exam, as per the guidelines released by the board. The result has been declared on the basis of internal assessment.

LIVE UPDATES | Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10th, 12th results

Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE class 10th, 12 result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

Last year 68.20 per cent students cleared the CGBSE class 10 exam while in class 12, about 78.43 per cent cleared the same in 2019. In 2018, 77 per cent cleared class 12 and 68.04 cleared class 10 exam. This would be the fifth year of the rising pass percentage for CGBSE class 12.

In 2019, Nisha Patel topped the class 10 exams by scoring scored 93.33 per cent marks. In class 12, two students – Yogender Verma and Devender Sahu – jointly held the top rank by obtaining 97.40 per cent marks each.

Usually when a student is not satisfied with the marks obtained they can get a copy of their answer sheet by paying Rs 100 and can apply for reevaluation by paying Rs 500 per subject. Since this year, the exams have not been held, these facilities will not be available.

Websites to check 10th, 12th results

The results will be available at the websites- cgbse.nic.in, results.gov.in/ cgresults, results.cg.nic.in at 11 am. Students can also register at indianexpress.com to get results.

Check pass percentage of last year

Last year, over 7.69 lakh students appeared in CGBSE class 10 and class 12 exams. The overall pass percentage for class 12 was 78.43 per cent and for class 10, the overall pass percentage was 68.20 per cent.

Limited answersheets to make students learn how to limit length of answers

Chhattisgarh Board this year limited the distribution of answersheets for the board exams. The board released a notification in this regard in December last year, which stated that no extra sheets will be provided to students appearing in the exams. A 32-page long answer booklet will be given to class 10 students and a 42-page booklet for class 12.

Explaining the move, the board had then stated that it was done to help students practice how to limit the length of their answers.

