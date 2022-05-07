Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE Class 10, 12 toppers to be rewarded with ‘helicopter rides’

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has come up with a unique rewarding system for children. The state government has decided that all the Board toppers of class 10 and 12 of this year will be rewarded with a free helicopter ride. The result will soon be announced by the Board on the official website — cgbse.nic.in.

This reward was announced by the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in a press conference recently. “To motivate students, toppers of class 10 and 12 of their regions will be given a free helicopter rides. This will also motivate other students of their region and will give a flight to their dreams,” he said in Hindi.

“I have full faith that if our students get some unique motivation and if a unique reward is set for them, then their desire to succeed will also increase,” a report by PTI quoted the CM.

The board examination for class 12 was conducted from March 2 to March 30, 2022 between 9 am to 12:15 pm. For class 10, the board exams were conducted from March 3 to March 23, 2022 between 9 am to 12:15 pm.

There has been no official confirmation on the declaration of results of classes 10 and 12. Students are advised to regularly visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education — cgbse.nic.in — to ensure they do not miss out any results related announcement.