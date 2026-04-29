Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE 10th 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: Result today, link of official websites

Students can access their High School and Higher Secondary results on the official websites — cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in — once they are published.

CGBSE Chhattisgarh CG Board Result 2026 Live Updates: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results today. Students can access their High School and Higher Secondary results on the official websites — cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in — once they are published. State Education Minister Gajendra Yadav made the declaration on his social media posts. Meanwhile, to download their CG Board marks, the students can directly go to IE Education.

Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE Result 2026 | Catch LIVE updates

The Chhattisgarh Board conducted its Class 10 CGBSE exams from February 21 to April 13, while the Class 12 CGBSE exams were held from February 20 to March 18, 2026.

Story continues below this ad

After the scorecard is available, students will be able to download it from the official website at cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in. They’ll be required to enter their roll number and other details. Once they’ve filled in these credentials carefully, the marksheet will be visible on their screen.

Details regarding the CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th and 12th rechecking and re-evaluation of answer sheets are expected to be released after the results are announced.

Live Updates