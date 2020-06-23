Chhattisgarh Board, CGBSE to announce 10th, 12th results today

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 Date: Check result at cgbse.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 Date: Check result at cgbse.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

CGBSE CG Board 10th, 12th Result 2020: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the results of class 10, 12 exams on Tuesday, June 23. Secretary VK Goel said, “The result will be announced todayat 11 am. State Education Minister Prem Sai Singh will release the result through video conference maintaing the COVID-19 norms.”

Once released, the students can check the results through the websites- cgbse.nic.in, results.gov.in/ cgresults, results.cg.nic.in. The evaluation of answer scripts was completed by May 25.

Around 3.84 lakh students have registered for class 10 and over 2.66 lakh students registered for class 12 exams. The board exam was supposed to conclude on March 26, however, due to the steep rise in the coronavirus cases across the nation, the board was forced to cancel the pending exams.

The marksheets will be provided to students once schools re-opened, however, the students can download the provisional marksheets.

Meanwhile, the students can also get their results at indianexpress.com by registering with their roll number, mobile number, full name and mail id. From this year on, the board had mandated that candidates will not get any extra answer sheets. Class 10 students will get a 32-page and class 12 students will get 42-page long answer sheets.

