Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Class Result 2026: When and from where can I check result?

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CGBSE CG Board Result 2026: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the results for class 10 and 12 today. Students can find their scorecard at the official website – cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in and education.indianexpress.com. The exam for class 10 was held between February 21 and March 13, 2026, whereas the class 12 exam was held between February 20 and March 18, 2026. The CG Board results will also be available at IE Education.
CGBSE CG Board 10th 12th Result 2026 Live Updates
A minimum of 33 per cent is required to pass the exam. It is needed in an aggregate of theory paper and an internal assessment. Students who have failed the exam can take the compartment exam.
Students will be able to check and download results from cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in and education.indianexpress.com. To check the result, go to the official site, then click on the respective class results link. After that, enter the details as necessary and press the enter key. The result will appear on screen, download and save it for future use.
Last year, the results for both classes were declared on May 7. The pass percentage for class 10 was 76.53 per cent, while for class 12 it was 81.87 per cent. From class 10, a total of 3,23,094 students appeared for the exam, out of which 2,45,913 have passed the examination. As for class 12, around 2,38,626 took the examination, from which 1,94,906 students cleared the examination.
In 2024, the results were announced on May 9. The overall pass percentage for class 10 was 75.64 per cent, whereas for class 12 the pass rate was 87.04 per cent. A total of 3 lakh students appeared for the class 10 exam. For class 12, around 2,58,704 students appeared for the exam, while 2,08,789 students passed the exam. In 2023, the results were published on May 10. In 2022, the results were declared on May 14, respectively.