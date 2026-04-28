Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Class Result 2026: When and from where can I check result?

CGBSE CG Board Result 2026: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the results for class 10 and 12 today. Students can find their scorecard at the official website – cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in and education.indianexpress.com. The exam for class 10 was held between February 21 and March 13, 2026, whereas the class 12 exam was held between February 20 and March 18, 2026. The CG Board results will also be available at IE Education.

CGBSE CG Board 10th 12th Result 2026 Live Updates

A minimum of 33 per cent is required to pass the exam. It is needed in an aggregate of theory paper and an internal assessment. Students who have failed the exam can take the compartment exam.