Chetan Chaudhary takes oath as PU students’ council president

Written by PARANJAYA MEHRA

Student Organisation of India (SOI)’s Chetan Chaudhary on Monday took oath as the president of Panjab University Campus Students Council.DSW Emanual Nahar administered oath to Chetan at the English auditorium in the University.

Shiromani Akali Dal president and Ferozpur MP Sukhbir Badal was also present during the occasion. He congratulated the newly elected president and further offered amount of Rs 25 lakh to the university to be utilised in purchasing of equipment for the girls’ hostels.

Sukhbir further said that an amount of Rs 5 crore will be given to the University to be utilised towards student welfare if his party comes to power in Punjab.

The amount will be given in the first year itself if SAD comes to power. SOI is the student wing of SAD. Sukhbir Badal shared with the students present that he pursued economics from the University in 1980s. He urged the students to enjoy and utilise these years of their life to the maximum.

“My father told me that you can lose out on your property in life but your knowledge can never be taken away from you. That is your real property. Your degrees will help you in life to do the best for yourself and your family. I went on to pursue MBA from United States on his advice,” he said.

Chetan had allegedly missed the oath taking ceremony organised by the University last Friday because SOI wanted that the oath be taken in front of SAD chief.