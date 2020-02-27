Chennai engineering colleges see good campus placements this year

IIT Madras said that 62 per cent of the students had bagged offers at leading companies in this year’s placement drive. IIT Madras said that 62 per cent of the students had bagged offers at leading companies in this year’s placement drive.

With placements for the academic year 2019-2020 underway this year, students of the Chennai’s top four engineering colleges have managed to bag the best job opportunities offered to them by various companies.

The placement cell at Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) told Indianexpress.com that 62 per cent of the students have been placed during the campus placement drive so far. “Every year, 60 to 70 per cent of the students get placed through campus placements”, they said.

With companies such as Qualcomm, Amazon and Microsoft among others visiting the campus every year for placements, a few students bagged top offers after Cohesity hired them for a whopping Rs. 62.28 lakh salary per annum.

College of Engineering (CEG) in Guindy has fared well this year. The college has a placement rate of 76 to 80 per cent every year.

Thyagarajan, the Director of Placements and University-Industry Collaborations said, “Every year, core companies, IT product companies and service companies visit the campus during for recruitment. Some of our top recruiters include Hyundai, L&T, Samsung, Qualcomm, Microsoft, Amazon, Morgan Stanley, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Cognizant among others.”

This year, the best job offer was offered by DE Shaw, with students being given a starting salary of Rs. 39.6 lakh per annum.

In order to enhance the employability of students, T Kalaiselvan, the additional director of placements said that the placement cell conducts skill development for the four campuses of the College of Engineering and its affiliated universities every year. “It is an end to end process which starts with the skill development and ends with placements under the CSR scheme”, he said.

According to Dr. John Bruce, the Dean of Placements and Corporate Affairs at Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, 88.6 per cent of the students have been recruited by top companies in the campus placement drive this year. “Generally we have a 90 to 96 per cent placement rate every year. We are aiming to reach the target this year as well”, he said.

Top recruiters of the college such as Amazon, Oracle, Sapient and Nuclei offer the highest pay packages to the students, while Cognizant, Wipro, Mind Tree, Tech Mahindra and NTT Data are some of the companies that hire a large number of students. “This year, Diverta offered the highest job offer at Rs. 41 lakh per annum. Besides this, more than 1000 students were given offers that exceeded Rs. 10 lakh per annum,” said the dean.

Dr Bruce said that the average CTC of the college has increased to Rs. 4.40 lakh per annum this year. “Most companies want students to be proficient in certain skills before joining the company. So we conduct training programs to ensure that the students are equipped with the necessary skills during recruitment”, he said.

The last college to feature in this list is the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Chennai. “Around 85 per cent of the students studying B.Tech have been placed so far. Every year, 90 per cent of the students get placed during the campus placement drive”, said Dr. V Samuel Rajkumar, the director of placements.

Out of the 650 companies which visited VIT this year for recruitment so far, around 150 companies have offered a starting salary of more than Rs. 10 lakh per annum. Microsoft offered the best salary this year, with 7 students being offered a starting salary of Rs. 41.6 lakh per annum.

