These six courses from SWAYAM are listed under 30 best online courses of 2019

Six courses of Human Resource Development Ministry’s SWAYAM platform have been listed in the best 30 online courses of 2019. The Class Central, which provides free online courses from top varsities such as Stanford, MIT and Harvard, has announced the list. The six courses are Academic Writing, Digital Marketing, Animations, Mathematical Economics, Python for Data Science, Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE).

Check the list of top 10 courses here:

— Understanding Multiple Sclerosis (MS) by the University of Tasmania

— Umano Digitale by University of Urbino

— Understanding IELTS: Reading by British Council via Future Learn

— Differential Equations for Engineers by The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology via Coursera

— Teaching English: How to Plan a Great Lesson by British Council via FutureLearn

— Improving Your Study Techniques by University of Groningen via FutureLearn

— The Art of Structural Engineering: Vaults Princeton University via edX

— The Future of Work: Preparing for Disruption by The World Bank via edX

— Nutrition, Exercise and Sports by the Wageningen University via edX

— Mathematical Economics by the Doon University, Dehradun via Swayam

The ‘Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds’ (SWAYAM), an integrated platform for online courses, using information and communication technology (ICT) covers the school (class 9 to 12) to postgraduate level. A total of 2,867 courses have been offered through SWAYAM and 568 courses have been uploaded for the January 2020 semester.

About 57 lakh (57,84,770) unique registrations have been made on the SWAYAM platform and about 1.25 crore (1,25,04,722) enrollments in various courses of SWAYAM. It also offers online courses for students, teachers and teacher educators. It may be accessed on swayam.gov.in.

SWAYAM was accessed five times more during the lockdown period, at nearly 2.5 lakh times, which is over the figure of 50,000 hits in the last week of March.

Likewise, nearly 59,000 people are viewing the videos of the SWAYAM Prabha DTH TV channels every day, and more than 6.8 lakh people have watched these since the lockdown began, as per the data shared by the ministry.

