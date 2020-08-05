Skill up with these short online courses that offer ‘micro-degrees’

Individuals can opt for various micro degree courses offered by different web portals. (Representational image) Individuals can opt for various micro degree courses offered by different web portals. (Representational image)

With no respite from the novel coronavirus and individuals forced to remain indoors, the trend has prompted micro degree courses offered by various web portals, including Edx and Coursera. Currently, one can consider micro Bachelors and Master’s level courses in fields such as computer science, professional writing, data science and digital marketing.

Full-time degree courses, compressed into four to six months, are delivered online. Those who are not able to attend full-time colleges or students who had planned to study abroad but need some extra credits can refer to such courses. Here is a list of some hand-picked micro degree courses you can apply over the weekend:

Computer Science: The popular bachelor’s degree in computer science can now be availed within six months. The undergraduate-level course is offered by The New Your University and called ‘NYUx’s Computer Science Fundamentals’. Offered via EdX, the course will teach networking, computer hardware and operating systems and basic computing and programming languages. Any individual who would look to deepen their knowledge on computer science can opt for this course.

The duration of the full course is six months, which includes four to six hours per week and the price may vary as per your preference. Students opting for the course of programming language can learn the basics of Python programming. While one can learn for free, to get a degree, students will have to pay Rs 33,605.

Data science: The postgraduate-level course offered by the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal is called ‘Post Graduate Program in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning’. Students will be able to get their master’s degree after the course work of around six to eight hours every week for nine months. It is available at Edureka and offers career assistance including mock interviews, resume building. Apart from the online programme, students will have to participate in 30+ assignments and 20+ projects. The total programme fee is Rs 2,22,450, however, the scholarship is also available. Students will be selected based on an application form and interview.

The course will teach the math of data science, time signals and systems. In this course, a student gets to learn the basics of linear algebra and how to compute with them, how they fit together theoretically, and how they can be used to solve real problems. The programme also includes data models and systems for processing signals, images, and big data sets. Implementation of signal processing and machine learning algorithms on data from the real world.

Digital marketing: It’s a year-long course, where an individual learns various aspects of marketing, including foundation, operations, proposition, and essentials. It is offered by Curtin University. If a student after completing the micro-degree applies for admission to the varsity, the MicroMasters programme certification will count towards 25 per cent of the coursework required for graduation. CurtinX’s Marketing in a Digital World is a course in this field, and interested candidates can get themselves enrolled on Edx. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 53,432 for the course.

