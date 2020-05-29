Check out top industry-oriented courses offered by Swayam

Most of the courses o Swayam are free of cost (Source: Getty Images) Most of the courses o Swayam are free of cost (Source: Getty Images)

The Indian government’s online education portal Swayam has become one of the biggest e-learning platforms of the world, according to the Minister of Human Resource and Development (HRD). The platform offers thousands of courses from top faculty across the globe. The UGC has recommended that colleges use Swayam to start their classes for the next academic session and allow credit transfer or ensure that the performance of students using it is included while calculating results.

Have you wondered what kind of courses the platform offers and which ones are right for you? If yes, then we have got you covered. Swayam offers courses in almost every field, from engineering, management to soft skills, and agriculture. Here is a list of most unique courses offered by Swayam from across fields:

Digital Forensic: This 16-week course will begin from July 6 and deals with concepts of computers and digital forensics, deep diving into tools used to combat cybercrimes. The syllabus includes computer architecture, cybercrimes and its investigation, and is best suited for undergraduate students. It is a certified course and students will have to clear an exam by the end of the course. It is taught by Dr Navjot Kaur Kanwal from Department of Criminology and Forensic Science, Dr Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya, Sagar (Madhya Pradesh).

Design Thinking: Offered by IIT-Madras, the four-week course will begin from July 20. It is apt for management students but anyone can take the course. The course explains a systematic method of solving problems which is often referred to as design thinking. Students will have to solve assignments and those who score at least 25 per cent marks in their assignments and 75 per cent in the exam will be certified. Students will have to ideate and brainstorm a solution and create a prototype to solve the problem as part of the course.

Advanced Aircraft Maintenance: If aircraft and advanced flying objects are your thing, then there are several courses on Swayam for you. One of them is this course offered by IIT Kanpur which touches upon repair, inspection and modification of aircraft. It also teaches about propeller maintenance, fuel system, and other functioning of an aircraft. It is an eight-week course and will begin from August 17. It is apt for those pursuing aerospace engineering. The course is provided in collaboration with DRDO.

Predictive Analytics: It is a postgraduate-level six-week course and ideal for management students, offered by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore. An advanced sub-category of big data analytics, predictive analysis course aims at teaching students through case-based practical problems using predictive analytics techniques to interpret model outputs. Students will learn about regression, logistic regression, and forecasting using software tools such as MS Excel, SPSS, hypothesis Testing, model diagnostics, analytics in decision-making. Those who score a minimum 40 per cent in weekly assessment and 40 per cent in the final exam will be certified.

Academic and Research Report Writing: An eight-week course offered by the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), Kolkata will begin from July 20. The course aims at teaching students the principles and techniques of report writing for effective dissemination of the academic and research finding. It is those who aim to become teachers, academicians, and researchers. Students will have to complete assignments and be given report work and mini-projects too. Those who score at least 10 out of 30 in internal and 30 out of 70 in the exam will get certified.

While these were courses for college-level students, Swayam also hosts concept-based lessons for students in schools. It also has a series of soft-skill courses and language courses on French, Arabic, Spanish among others. Keep watching this space as we bring to you the best courses from around the world to pursue online.

