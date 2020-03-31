Chattisgarh to promote students of class 1 to 8, 9 and 11

The students of classes 1 to 8, 9 and 11 will get promotion. Representational image/ file The students of classes 1 to 8, 9 and 11 will get promotion. Representational image/ file

After Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat, the Chattisgarh government has decided to promote students of classes 1 to 8, 9 and 11. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the decision has been taken to promote students of class 1 to 8, 9 and 11, taking note of the situations due to coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the closure of the school for such a long time, the examinations conducted locally in the schools of class 1 to 8 and class 9 and class 11 could not be conducted. It does not even seem possible to conduct the examination in the near future. In view of this, the state government has decided to give general promotion to the students studying from class 1 to 8 and classes 9 and 11,” the circular mentioned.

The board class 10, 12 examinations were also postponed, and the revised dates will be released only after the lockdown gets over on April 14, 2020. “It is noteworthy that to control the infection of Novel Corona virus in the state, the examinations of High School and Higher Secondary School were also postponed by the state government, closing all schools from March 19. After this, the entire Chhattisgarh was locked down from March 20. The entire government has been locked down from March 24 to April 14 by the Central Government,” read the circular.

The teachers have also been told to conduct evaluation process from home.

