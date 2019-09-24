Chhattisgarh CGSOS Open School Avsar exam results date and time

CGSOS Open School Avsar exam results 2019: The Chhattisgarh State Open School will release the results of Open School Avsar examinations on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. A total of 26,087 students appeared in the examinations that was conducted from August 13 to 31, 2019.

Advertising

As many as 13,895 students appeared in the secondary examinations and 12,192 students appeared in the Higher Secondary examinations. The results will be available at the website- cgsos.co.in today at 4 pm, according to the official release.

CGSOS Open School Avsar exam results 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- cgsos.co.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.