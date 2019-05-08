Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2019 Date and Time: Results to be declared on this date

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2019 Date and Time: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the results of Class 10, 12 examination on May 10. Speaking to indianexpress.com, the board secretary VK Goel said, “The results of Class 10, 12 examination will be declared on May 10 at 1 pm. The students can get the results through the websites cgbse.net, apart from it, the results will be available at results.cg.nic.in, indiaresults.com.” Advertising

Over 8 lakh candiadtes had appeared for Class 10, 12 examinations this year. The Class 10 examination was conducted from March 1 to 23, 2019, while Class 12 from March 2 to 29, 2019.

Last year, a total of 68.04 per cent students passed in the Class 10 examination, while 77 per cent in Class 12. The girls outperformed boys in both classes. In Class 10, the pass percentage of boys was 66 per cent and for girls, it is 69.40 per cent. Similarly, in Class 12, the pass percentage at 74.45 for boys and for girls it was 79.40. This year, Class 12 topper was Shiv Kumar Pandey who scored 98.40 per cent.

About CGBSE

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is the state board of the government of Chhattisgarh and was set up in Raipur on July 20, 2001. It started conducting the examinations from 2002. The board is divided into 18 zones for the promotion and development of secondary education in the state. The board aims to develop and promote secondary education in the state.