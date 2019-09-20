Charge interest from colleges defaulting on affiliation fees: Waikar to University of Mumbai

State Minister for Technical and Higher Education Ravindra Waikar directed on Thursday University of Mumbai (MU) vice-chancellor Dr Suhas Pednekar to charge interest from colleges that have failed to pay affiliation fees.

A report, table in the Monsoon session of the Assembly in July, stated that of the 774 colleges affiliated to the MU, only 108 colleges have paid the fee, amounting to Rs 2.72 crore, to the university so far. It states that while 339 colleges were in the process of submitting the fee, as many as 327 colleges owe a total of Rs 61.65 crore to the university in affiliation fee.

In May 2017, Waikar had instructed the MU to send notices to colleges which had defaulted on paying the fees and said that the fees had to be paid by June 2017. The Minister had also that said once these colleges begin, the university should send another notice, followed by the publication of names of defaulting colleges. However, two-and-a-half-years later no action has been taken by MU. In a letter to Pednekar, Waikar directed the MU V-C to fix the amount to be paid by colleges and to submit an action report on it.

Hall tickets issued

At least 15 days before the fifth semester exams of Bcom — slated from October 1 – MU has issued hall tickets to to 65,000 students on September 17. Students can get errors in the hall tickets corrected by September 27, a statement issued by the university said. ENS