Charak oath row: Madurai Medical College students take the blame

The student council leaders of Madurai Medical College have clarified that there was no specific direction from the college authorities to take the Maharshi Charak oath in Sanskrit. Citing that they have been following the National Medical Commission (NMC) on many academic matters, student council leader Jothish Kumaravel said on Monday that there was neither an order insisting Hippocratic oath nor one against Charak oath.

“Moreover, Charak oath was recommended by NMC, it was picked up for the ceremony from their website,” said Kumaravel. He said the state government circular that insists on using the Hippocratic oath had come only on Monday, two days after the controversial event.

“This programme was organised in a hurried manner. As we had only limited time, different students had taken different organisational roles, which is why we overlooked this issue. The administration had no role in it,” he said, taking the blame.

Student council members also clarified that the Hippocratic Oath’s convention and significance usually come only during the final year before a student passes out, said one of the student council members.

Meantime, doctors associations in the state have made a representation to Chief Minister M K Stalin, demanding to withdraw the action taken against Madurai Medical College dean A Rathinavel, who was removed from the post on Sunday for letting students take an ‘archaic’ Charak oath two days ago.