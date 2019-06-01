Chapters on B R Ambedkar to feature in Delhi schools

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam Friday said that an expert committee, appointed by the AAP government, has nearly finalised a plan to introduce chapters on B R Ambedkar in school curriculum. The panel was formed after CM Arvind Kejriwal had urged Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to introduce lessons on Ambedkar in school curriculum in April, 2016. “Let them teach Savarkar, we will teach Ambedkar,” Kejriwal had said, addressing a gathering on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti.

On Friday, Gautam said that a report being prepared by a committee of DU professors was in its final stages.

“Work will be complete in another 7-10 days. Then we will send our recommendations to the SCERT,” said Gautam.

He added that the idea is to ensure it becomes part of the curriculum before schools reopen in July.