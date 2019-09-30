‘Changing with times’, MU to undergo administrative overhaul

The 162-year-old University of Mumbai is all set to welcome a major administrative overhaul aimed at making the university globally competitive and more receptive to the society’s regional aspirations along with increasing its national and international rankings.

Advertising

The changes will focus on decentralising the burden on key university officials such as the vice-chancellor and pro vice-chancellor, and to speed up the decision-making process.

University campus students will now be able to get grievances or queries solved faster and are likely to witness a smoother enrolment process once a one-window system is rolled out on the Kalina campus.

Mumbai University Vice-Chancellor Dr Suhas Pednekar told The Indian Express, “With changing technology, and as per the provisions in the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016, we need to incorporate certain changes that have not happened in the university for years. The administration is following an old framework, which is why we have decided to bring in administrative restructuring based on the guidelines in the new act. This overhaul will be strengthened and facilitated by technology.”

Advertising

Pednekar said. “With existing staff blended with technology, we should be able to smooth out administrative functioning. We have done this by taking everyone into confidence,” he added.

With MU receiving government sanction to fill 80 per cent of its vacancies, 136 posts across departments are expected to be filled in the coming months.

“A static structure of administration cannot meet challenges in the dynamic environment and address problems that arise from time to time. The administrative setup should have in-built flexibility so that it can change with time. In the last few decades, there has been a phenomenal upsurge in higher education in our country. The field has become dynamic, challenging and highly competitive,” said Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Ravindra Kulkarni.

The honorary position of dean, occupied by principals or faculty before, will now have full-time faculty with a set of responsibilities. A majority of decisions taken up either by the academic or management council, will be discussed and resolved through the board of deans.

Other boards that will be formed include those for research; information and technology; sub-campus and national and international linkages; innovation, incubation and enterprise; knowledge resource centre; university departments and interdisciplinary studies; and postgraduate education in colleges.

Proposals for linkages, collaborations and MoUs were earlier accepted without a set procedure, but they will now pass through a board of linkages. Moreover, the library has been renamed the knowledge resource centre, which is mandated to conduct research and information database supporting activities.

Kulkarni said, “Given that the university jurisdiction is extensive, covering areas of Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri and Thane, students from these areas often find it difficult to contact the varsity. The varsity sub-campuses will now function as the link between the university, colleges and recognised institutions in the district, as well as departments, schools or institutions on the sub-campus of the university.”

An important parameter for rankings is the need to have a sizable number of foreign students. Presently, the university has less than 100. A foreign student cell will be looked after by the director of incubation and department of student development. The director is also expected to promote student exchange programmes as well as admissions.

An academic quality assurance cell will be formed to work upon internal quality monitoring, NAAC accreditation and national and international rankings.