Changes in recruitment rules for BSF Assistant Commandant (Official Language), MHA raises age limit to 60

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 5, 2026 01:08 PM IST
The notification also revises the deputation criteria for the post.The notification also revises the deputation criteria for the post (Express photo by Partha Paul/ representative)
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has made some amendments to the recruitment rules for the post of Assistant Commandant (Official Language) in the Border Security Force (BSF). The Ministry has also revised the eligibility criteria and raised the maximum age limit for deputation.

The amended rules are titled the Border Security Force, Assistant Commandant (Official Language) Group ‘A’ Combatised Post Recruitment (Amendment) Rules, 2026. These rules came into effect from February 3, the date of publication.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clauses (b) and (c) of sub-section (2) of section 141 of the Border Security Force Act, 1968 (47 of 1968), the Central Government hereby makes the following rules further to amend the Border Security Force, Assistant Commandant (Official Language) Group ‘A’ Combatised post Recruitment Rules, 2015 in the Border Security Force under the Ministry of Home Affairs,” the notification said.

One of the key amendments is the enhancement of the upper age limit. In Rule 7 of the 2015 recruitment rules, the words “fifty-seven years” have been substituted with “sixty years,” thereby allowing candidates up to 60 years of age to be considered under the revised provisions.

The notification also revises the deputation criteria for the post. Officers from the Central government, state governments, Union Territories, autonomous bodies, statutory organisations, public sector undertakings, universities, or recognised research institutions are eligible, provided they hold analogous posts on a regular basis or have specified years of regular service in Level-9 (Rs 53,100-1,67,800) or Level-8 (Rs 47,600-1,51,100) of the pay matrix.

In terms of educational qualifications, candidates must possess a Master’s degree from a recognised university in Hindi or English, or in any other subject with Hindi and English as compulsory or elective subjects or as the medium of examination at the degree level.

Additionally, applicants must have at least three years’ experience in translation work (Hindi to English and vice versa) or teaching or research in Hindi or English.

The notification further clarifies that departmental Subedar Major (Hindi Translator) in Level-8 with four years of regular service will also be considered, and the eligibility service for feeder posts will continue to be two years. The maximum age limit for deputation is 56 years as of the application’s closing date.

The BSF, as India’s largest border guarding force under the MHA, which is mandated to guard India-Bangladesh and India-Pakistan borders as well as operate across diverse linguistic regions, requires a strong official language cadre to implement the Government’s Rajbhasha policy. Assistant Commandants (Official Language) play a crucial role in ensuring compliance with the Official Languages Act, 1963; translating operational and administrative documents; preparing bilingual correspondence; and promoting Hindi in official work.

The original recruitment rules were published on October 9, 2015, and last amended on July 19, 2017.

 

