Changes in recruitment rules for BSF Assistant Commandant (Official Language), MHA raises age limit to 60

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has made some amendments to the recruitment rules for the post of Assistant Commandant (Official Language) in the Border Security Force (BSF). The Ministry has also revised the eligibility criteria and raised the maximum age limit for deputation.

The amended rules are titled the Border Security Force, Assistant Commandant (Official Language) Group ‘A’ Combatised Post Recruitment (Amendment) Rules, 2026. These rules came into effect from February 3, the date of publication.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clauses (b) and (c) of sub-section (2) of section 141 of the Border Security Force Act, 1968 (47 of 1968), the Central Government hereby makes the following rules further to amend the Border Security Force, Assistant Commandant (Official Language) Group ‘A’ Combatised post Recruitment Rules, 2015 in the Border Security Force under the Ministry of Home Affairs,” the notification said.