Change JEE and medical exam dates: Trade unions write to HRD Ministry

Central trade unions (CTUs) on Tuesday sought rescheduling of medical and engineering entrance examinations to be held in the second week of January in view of a nationwide strike called by them. In September, 10 trade unions decided to organise nationwide general strike on January 8 to January 9, 2019 to protest against the government’s policies for workers.

The CTUs have written a letter to the Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister, Prakash Javadekar in this regard asking for rescheduling the exams to avoid any inconvenience.

“The preparations by the unions almost in all sectors of the economy are on. The strike notices are also being served by the respective unions to the concerned management. The issue is in the public domain for three months now,” the letter read.

It further said,”The CTUs got to know that the government has scheduled the central joint entrance examination for selection in both medical and engineering courses in the second week of January.”

These dates clash with the general strike dates and could cause inconvenience to the aspiring students and in view of this, the exam dates should be rescheduled, the CTUs said.

The 10 CTUs that called the strike include INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, AICCTU, UTUC, TUCC, LPF and SEWA.