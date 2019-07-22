Want to be part of space mission? Here’s how to apply for HRD’s Aerospace Engineering courses

ISRO Chandrayaan-2 mission 2019: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has launched Chandrayaan-2 on Monday, July 22, 2019. Encouraging the students to learn aerospace engineering, the Ministry of Human Resource Development online courses on the same will begin on July 29. In a tweet today, the SWAYAM portal of HRD ministry announced about the programme, saying, “ISRO will go back to the moon today. Learn Aerospace Engineering with Swayam, who knows, if you are a part of the journey the next time.”

What is Aerospace engineering?

The branch deals with skills and knowledge of designing, manufacturing and maintenance of spacecraft, aircraft, missiles and weapons systems. A large part of aerospace engineering consists of mechanical engineering.

The courses deals with a range of topics include computer application, structures, mathematics, physics, drafting, electricity, robotics, aeronautics, et al.

Launch of Chandrayaan 2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 Vehicle https://t.co/P93BGn4wvT — ISRO (@isro) July 22, 2019

Courses available under SWAYAM:

Aircraft stability and control

The 12 weeks course will start from July 29. The online course will be conducted by IIT Kanpur. The examination will be held on November 17.

Design of fixed wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

The 8 weeks course will be commenced from August 26. The program structure was designed by IIT Kanpur. The examination will be conducted on November 17.

Introduction to Aerospace Engineering/ Flight

The 12 weeks course will be commenced from July 29. The program structure is being designed by IIT Bombay. The examination will be conducted on November 17.

Introduction to Ancient Indian Technology

The 8 weeks course will be commenced from July 29. The programme will be conducted by IIT Kanpur. The examination will be held on September 29.

Introduction to Rocket Propulsion

The 12 weeks course designed by IIT Kanpur will be commenced on July 29. The examination will be held on November 16.

Vibration and Structural Dynamics

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Kharagpur) will conduct the 8 weeks long online course from August 26. The examination will be held on November 17, 2019.

Chandrayaan-2, the sequel to Chandrayaan-1, consists of three modules — an Orbiter, Lander and Rover. The Orbiter will orbit the Moon from 100 kilometres away, while the Lander will carry the Rover module to the surface of the Moon. As it makes a soft-landing, the Rover will detach itself and slowly crawl on the surface to record observations and collect data. The Lander module is named ‘Vikram’, after Vikram Sarabhai. The Rover, called ‘Pragyaan’ (wisdom), is a six-wheeled solar-powered vehicle.