Chandrayaan 2: 60 students to witness landing with PM Modi

Sixty students from all across the country have been selected to witness Chandrayaan 2 landing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, September 7. The selection was made through an online space quiz conducted by the ISRO team. It consists of two students from every state and union territories including the 16 from Kendriya Vidyalayas.

Vikram is scheduled to land on the south polar region of the moon on September 7 between 1:30 am to 2:30 am.

The Department of Space, Indian Research Space Organisation (ISRO), had started an online quiz to increase awareness about its space programme which was conducted from August 10 to August 25. The quiz could only be taken by school children from classes 8 to 10.

Nishtha Sharma, a class 8 student and resident of Pinjore, has received a mail inviting her to Indian Research Space Organisation’s headquarters at Bengaluru to witness moon landing of Chandrayaan-2 live at the ISRO control room on September 7.

Nishtha received a mail from “contests@mygov.in” on August 28 informing her about her selection and invitation. A student of Amravati Vidyalaya in Pinjore, Nishtha said, “I took part in this quiz on August 11 and I am excited to visit ISRO and witness the moon landing of Chandrayaan-2.”

In the quiz, a total of 10 questions were to be answered in a span of 10 minutes but Nishtha claims that she did it in under seven minutes. Nishtha, who wants to become a scientist, said, “This is just the first step to my dream.”

A tribal student, Ribait Phawa from Meghalaya will also be present on September 7 at the ISRO headquarters. Ribait studies at Class 10 in Ramakrishna Mission Higher Secondary School, Sohra and is an NCC cadet.

“I am excited to be part of the historic moment, more so because the prime minister will be among those present in the control room at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network facility in Bengaluru,” Phawa told PTI.