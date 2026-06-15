From modest MP home, class 12 topper’s success mantra: ‘Count targets, not hours’

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, driving an electric scooter, turned up in person to congratulate the young woman on her achievement. (Special Arrangement)

The shelf above Chandni Vishwakarma’s head is crowded. Two school bags hang beneath it, and a handful of trophies occupy one corner. In the small two-room house in Bhopal’s Bhim Nagar settlement, there isn’t much space to spare.

This is where Madhya Pradesh’s Class 12 commerce topper lives.

When the results were declared this year, neighbours began pouring into the narrow lane outside her home. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, driving an electric scooter, turned up in person to congratulate the young woman on her achievement.

Her dreams are just starting – the 17-year-old now wants to clear the National Defence Academy examination and join the Army.