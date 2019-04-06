Chandigarh head constable’s daughter cracks UPSC CSE exam at 22

Priti Yadav, 22-year-old daughter of a UT police head constable, bagged 466th rank in the Civil Services Examination, results of which were declared this evening. Yadav clinched the rank in her second attempt.

Elated at his daughter’s success, head constable Mukesh Yadav told Chandigarh Newsline that he was posted with various Inspector Generals of Police(IGP) in Chandigarh for 15 years and it is from there that his daughter was inspired. “I have worked as a telephone operator and a rider and watching the officers, I thought I will educate my children so well that one day they become officers,” Mukesh Yadav said.

The family stays in Sector 19 government accomodation. Before this, they used to live in Bapu Dham colony. Priti told Newsline, “I would often watch my dad saluting the officers, it was then I made up my mind that I will take the Civil Services exam.” Priti’s elder brother, 24, is doing engineering at IIT, Roorkee.

All these years, the family didn’t purchase a television set because they wanted the children to focus on their studies. It was only six months back that Yadav bought a TV, that too for his wife. Priti attributes her success to perseverance and hard work.

“I wasn’t active at all on the social media. I feel if it is used in a controlled way, it is an advantage. Nowadays, it is more of a distraction,” Priti said. Head constable Mukesh added, “I would come home after a ten-hour duty and find her studying.”

Relatives gathered at their residence to congratulate them.

Priti completed her matriculation from Saint Soldiers International School, Sector 28, and Class XII in Humanities from Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16.

After school, Priti joined Government College for Girls, Sector 11. She completed Geography (honours) from Panjab University with a gold medal.

Maninder from Mohali bags 195th rank

Maninder Singh, 26, a resident of Sector 71, Mohali, secured 195th rank in Civil Services exam. He is B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Jodhpur. He completed his schooling from St Xavier School, Mohali.

Maninder is the only child of his parents. His father, Jaspal Singh, is an SDO with Punjab Irrigation Department, while his mother, Surinder Pal Kaur, is a homemaker.

Maninder Singh attributed his success to his parents. “They worked hard to provide me the best possible education. I want to become an IAS officer but with this ranking, I will get IPS. ‘’

This was Maninder’s fourth attempt and third interview. ‘’I was trying to crack the exam for the last four years consecutively.’’ I would like to tell all civil services aspirants to work hard with honesty.” Maninder Singh’s family is a native of Khuni Majra village near Kharar and is settled in Sector 71, Mohali, for a long time.

Moments after coming to know about his achievement, Maninder was out with his friends for celebrations.

Payal from Panchkula bags 661th rank

Payal, a resident of Panchkula, bagged 661st rank in the CSE results. Payal, 26, left her job in a telecom company in 2016 only to achieve her goal- which was to clear the UPSC.

Payal’s father works in the advertising department of The Tribune and her mother is a teacher. Working for the country to contribute in the nation building was what inspired Payal. “I wasn’t that active on the social media. If used in the rigth direction it is really helpful,” she said. Watching movie or listening to music acted as stress busters for her.