Chandigarh: IN UIET, less than 30 per cent placements from biotechnology, mechanical branches

Less than 30% of the students, who appear in campus placement drives, get placed in Biotechnology and Mechanical Engineering departments of UIET (University Institute of Engineering and Technology), Panjab University.

In comparison, those studying Computer Science Engineering and IT, the percentage of students getting placed from these two branches during placement drives is very low.

Started in 2002, UIET is the largest department of PU and is serving six undergraduate and eight postgraduate programmes. Among the six UG programmes, CSE has 110 seats, IT has 110 seats, EEE has 120 seats and in other three branches of the department, the number of seats in each branch is 90. The students who wish to get admission in UIET are selected on the basis of JEE rankings.

The data received from UIET shows that in 2017, 2018 and 2019 out of 144 students of Biotech branch who appeared in campus placement drives, only 27 students got placements. In Mechanical Engineering branch of UIET, out of 210 students who appeared for placements only 64 students were given placements in three years.

Havenk Kumar, student of Biotechnology branch said, “It is the responsibility of the Training and Placement Cell (TPC).but they aren’t making enough effort.”

“They do not invite more core companies of the branch for placements. If students want to sit in the placement drive of the other branches they are not allowed if their percentage is low in their own subject,” he said. Akshita Gupta, of Biotech branch who studies in masters second semester, said, “The number of students who get placed in master’s programme it is zero.”

A final year student of Mechanical Engineering, Yashpreet Singh said, “In a year about four to five companies who are related to our branch visit the campus for placements.”

Faculty-in-charge Training and Placement Cell UIET, Professor Sarabjit Singh said, “In India, there are more software and IT companies. The core companies of Biotech are very less thus it becomes a challenge for us to give placements to more students of these branches.”

Director UIET, Dr Savita Gupta said, “there are fewer jobs in the market related to these branches…We are looking forward to introduce some market-oriented elective subjects in these branches,” she said.