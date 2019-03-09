Chandigarh: Students showcase talent at Home Science college fest

Government Home Science College students showcased their talent at their annual Home Science Fest on Friday, which was inaugurated by Director Higher Education Rubinderjeet Singh Brar students.

The fest aims to promote entrepreneurial skills of the students and provide them first-hand experience of setting up a business. Students and alumni of different departments actively participated in the fest by putting up large number of stalls.

“Students have presented what they have learned, this event is a great platform,” said Dr Neha Sharma, member of organising committee. The variety of creative and eco-friendly products were indeed a crowdpuller. The fest aims to promote the ‘Earn While You Learn’ concept.

“The money students will make by selling what they have made will go into their own pockets,” Neha said.

Prachi Nautiyal of Foods department was busy offering delicious snacks at her stall. “We learn how to interact with people when we are doing business though this fest,”she said.