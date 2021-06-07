Chandigarh shines in education ministry’s school education rankings

States are scored on a total of 1,000 points across 70 parameters, including access, infrastructure, equity and learning outcomes. (Unsplash/ Representational)

The Union Territory of Chandigarh and states of Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have come out on top in the latest edition of the Performance Grading Index (PGI) released by the education ministry on Sunday.

Punjab, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Kerala occupy the highest grade in 2019-20.

The PGI ranks performance in school education based on data drawn from the Unified District Information System for Education Plus, National Achievement Survey, Mid-Day Meal, Public Financial Management System, and the Shagun portal — all maintained by the department of school education.

States are scored on a total of 1,000 points across 70 parameters, including access, infrastructure, equity and learning outcomes.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Puducherry, Punjab and Tamil Nadu have improved overall PGI score by 10 per cent — or 100 or more points.

Last year, the top bracket (or Grade 1++) was occupied by Chandigarh, Gujarat and Kerala. In the latest edition, Gujarat has slipped to the second bracket (Grade 1+), which is also occupied by Haryana, Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, Puducherry and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

“While it is common knowledge that shortage of teachers, principals and administrative staff, lack of regular supervision and inspection, inadequate training of the teachers, timely availability of finances (all of which are captured in the governance and management domain) are some of the factors plaguing the education system in the country, it is for the first time that there is a reliable tool that corroborates this,” the report said. “Through the PGI, the shortfalls can be measured objectively and regularly. This is crucial for taking necessary steps to eliminate the gaps,” it added.

The PGI exercise envisages that the index would propel states and UTs towards undertaking multi-pronged interventions that will that will bring about much-desired optimal education outcomes.

Thirteen states and UTs have shown improvement by 10 per cent or more in ‘infrastructure and facilities’, while Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Odisha have improved their scores in the domain by 20 per cent or more, the education ministry said. In ‘equity’, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Odisha have shown an improvement of more than 10 per cent.

In ‘governance process’, 19 states have shown improvement by 10 per cent or more. “Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal have shown improvement by at least 20% (72 points or more),” the ministry said in a statement.

