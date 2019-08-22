Chandigarh: Rajesh Gill registers third consective victory, elected as PUTA president

Registering a sweeping victory, Rajesh Gill and her team won the Panjab university Teachers’ Association (PUTA) elections for third time in a row. Gill from the Sociology department was competing against Jayanti Dutta from the HRDC for the post of president. While Gill got 323 votes, Dutta received 248 votes.

Gill is the first ever women to be elected thrice as PUTA president. On achieving the feat Gill said, “As a woman I feel on top of the world. With the achievement, has come a responsibility to stay true to the faith that the community has shown in me.”

Mritunjay Kumar from AC Joshi Library became the vice-president of the teacher’s association, by getting 355 votes against Sukhbir Kaur from the Zoology department, who received 212 votes. For the post of secretary, JK Goswamy from the UIET won against Ashok Kumar from the Hindi department. Goswamy received 360 votes against Kumar’s 212.

Following the declaration of the election results, the newly elected PUTA members addressed the media. Gill said, “Seventh Pay Commission’s implementation and the central status for the university are the two most important things we will pursue.” She added, “Each member of the PUTA will continue to work to the best of their capabilities, as we seek the teacher’s support for moving ahead.”

Only one to win from the rival camp

Mohammed Khalid from Evening Studies became the only member from Jayanti Dutta’s team who won a post in the PUTA elections.

He won the post of group 4 executive member against Simran Kaur of Evening Studies. Khalid received 297 votes, while Simran got 269 votes.

Khalid said, “It is the mandate of the teachers. They might have felt appropriate to give chance to the same team. It is a fresh mandate so it must be accepted gracefully.”

He added, “Whether I come in the executive or someone else, at the end we have to work for the teachers. If I feel that PUTA is running away from its responsibilities, I will have to correct it. If I feel that they are not sticking to the agenda for which they have contested, then naturally, as a member of the executive, I will have to remind them about it.”