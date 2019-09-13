Chandigarh: PGI governing body okays faculty posts

A meeting of the governing body of PGI was held at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday. The meeting was chaired by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. PGI director Jagat Ram and other officials too attended the meeting.

Dr Jagat Ram told Chandigarh Newsline that 88 posts of faculty members and other posts were approved in the meeting. Thirty-six posts of faculty, senior residents, nursing and other posts for drug de-addiction centre were approved.

“Almost 1,000 posts of various categories — nursing, faculty, senior residents — for the satellite centre of PGI Sangrur were approved as well,” he said.

The health minister told the members to get at least two new ideas each in the next meeting as to how to improve the health system.