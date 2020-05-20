Chandigarh permits schools to collect fees

The UT Department of Education issued an order Tuesday, allowing city’s private schools to collect tuition fees on monthly basis. (File photo) The UT Department of Education issued an order Tuesday, allowing city’s private schools to collect tuition fees on monthly basis. (File photo)

The UT Department of Education issued an order Tuesday, allowing city’s private schools to collect tuition fees on monthly basis.

The order came in response to a petition issued by the Independent School Association of Chandigarh asking to allow schools to collect fees from parents to enable them to pay for salaries and other expenses.

The last date for depositing fees will be the 15th of every month starting June. Parents are also expected to pay pending fees for April and May by May 31. No late fee can be charged by schools until May 31.

The order stated that if due to adverse circumstances a parent is unable to pay fees on time, schools will not be allowed to strike of the child’s name from enrollment in the school.

