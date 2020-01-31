PEC admission scam: CBI court commutes sentence of six juveniles

The appellate CBI court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Dr. Sushil Kumar Garg, directed the juveniles to do one-year social service at their respective towns for three hours a day at the government-run centers. (Representational Photo) The appellate CBI court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Dr. Sushil Kumar Garg, directed the juveniles to do one-year social service at their respective towns for three hours a day at the government-run centers. (Representational Photo)

Hearing the appeal of six juveniles, including two girls, in the PEC (Punjab Engineering College) admission scam of 2010, the special CBI court on Thursday upheld the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) order of 2018 but commuted the juveniles’ sentence from three years to one year.

The appellate CBI court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Dr. Sushil Kumar Garg, directed the juveniles to do one-year social service at their respective towns for three hours a day at the government-run centers. The detailed judgment is yet to be released by the court. The juveniles were also told to deposit Rs 30,000 each into the account of the Blind Institute of Sector 26, Chandigarh.

In November 2018, the six juveniles were sentenced to three years at the Juvenile Justice Home (JJ Home) after being held guilty in the forgery and cheating case. The juveniles, however, filed an appeal against the juvenile justice board order at the special CBI court pleading for leniency.

Opposing the appeal, CBI public prosecutor Kanwar Pal Singh and Narender Singh argued that there was documentary evidence available against the juveniles which have been proved in the juvenile board inquiry, and thus the board order is valid and needs no modification.

After hearing the juveniles and going through the facts of the case, the CBI court upheld the juvenile board order but modified the rehabilitation period from three years to one year.

Punjab Engineering College admission scam of 2010

A total of 11 students who had taken admission to the Punjab Engineering College (PEC) in September 2010 were charged with forgery and use of fake documents for purpose of cheating. The students were juveniles at the time they were apprehended by the CBI.

Apart from the 11 juveniles, three other accused in the case — Mahinder Bajaj, Kishore Yadav, and Dr. Nishikant — were also charged by the CBI under sections of cheating and forgery.

The CBI had detected the fraud on September 8, 2010, when it was learned that the students were booked for getting admission to PEC on the basis of forged identity cards. It was learned that the students who had got admission in the engineering course had shown Nepal as their country of residence along with relevant documents, and had obtained seats in the college that were reserved for foreign students and NRIs. The students had paid Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh to accused Dr. Nishikant, a mastermind, who had been running a coaching center in Haryana.

Dr. Nishikant and Mahinder Bajaj conspired to get students admission into PEC by using forged Nepalese identity cards.

